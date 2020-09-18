GREEN RIVER — In a combined effort to refine emergency drills within Sweetwater County School District No. 2 and align with a more coordinated and realistic response in the event of a real crisis, the Green River Police Department (GRPD) and other emergency services will now respond to all emergency drills.
This will be a new learning process between the school district and emergency response personnel, according to a press release. The purpose of this new response protocol is to determine the most effective communication and emergency procedures so emergency personnel can arrive on scene as quickly as possible.
The drills will be conducted at different schools within the district. No times will be announced so the response to the schools can be as realistic as possible.
The types of drills that will be practiced include:
-- Evacuation drills
-- Hold
-- Secure
-- Lockdown
-- Evacuation/relocation
The first drill will be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 22, with the second drill on the following day. Both of the first two drills will be Secure drills, formerly known as a lockout drill.
The school district will send out notices for each drill, and the GRPD will post drill announcements on its social media. Both the district and the GRPD ask parents to prepare themselves and their children for new drill protocols and to be aware that officers and emergency services may respond with lights and sirens.
"We appreciate everyone’s effort in this new process to make our schools and community a better, safer place," the GRPD said.
