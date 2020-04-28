Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon looks at his homemade face mask while speaking during a press conference giving community updates on the COVID-19 situation Wednesday, April 8, 2020, inside the Capitol. At Gordon's April 28 press conference, he announced that new public health orders effective Friday, May 1, will allow gyms, barber shops, hair salons and other personal care services to reopen under specific operating conditions designed to minimize public health risk from COVID-19, including the use of face masks.