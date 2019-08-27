EVANSTON – If you are an inventor, small-business owner or entrepreneur, U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., encourages you to head to Evanston on Sept. 21 to attend the Inventors Conference. This annual conference hosted by Enzi is dedicated to helping individuals with ideas learn more about the patent process, business planning, funding options and marketing.
The Inventors Conference has become a Wyoming tradition and features speakers and inventors who share knowledge and expertise, according to Enzi. This year’s keynote speaker is Susan Pieper, the founder and CEO of DMOS Collective. Based in Jackson, DMOS builds shovel hardware made to sustain everyday work.
The conference is free and open to the public.
“Folks in Wyoming have big ideas, and that is why I host the Inventors Conference each year,” Enzi said. “Inventing isn’t easy. Inventors constantly have to learn the latest in patent law or find financing. The experts at this conference are there to help.”
Regardless of background or experience, everyone is welcome to attend and learn how to build on their ideas. The conference will be hosted at Western Wyoming Community College at Evanston. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and events start at 8:30 a.m.
Pre-registration is available now by contacting Enzi’s state director, Karen McCreery, at 307-527-9444 or 307-250-1489 or Karen_McCreery@enzi.senate.gov. If you are unable to pre-register, registration will be available the morning of the conference.
