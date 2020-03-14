SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation says make sure you and your friends are safe this St. Paddy’s Day and weekend by remembering one important piece of advice: “Buzzed driving is drunk driving.” This means that if you plan to drink any alcoholic beverage, even a watered-down green beer, it’s essential that you plan for a designated driver.
In 2018 alone, 73 people were killed in drunken-driving crashes over the St. Paddy’s Day holiday period. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 36,560 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2018, and 29% of those fatalities occurred in crashes where a driver had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over the legal limit of .08. During 2018 in Wyoming, 111 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes and 31% of those fatalities had a BAC over the legal limit.
“We need sober drivers to take responsibility for getting everyone home safely,” said Lt. Ben Schlosser of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
“If you are going out and you know you will be drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you, and your friends, home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed driving is drunk driving. If you feel a buzz, you are in no shape to drive,” Lt. Schlosser added.
Beginning St. Patrick’s weekend and continuing through St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, additional troopers, officers and deputies will be out on patrol as part of an impaired driving enforcement operation. Sweetwater County law enforcement will show zero tolerance for those driving drunk or impaired and are reminding you, that if your plans involve alcohol, plan for a ride home with a sober driver.
Sweetwater County law enforcement always recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride sharing service to get home safely.
If you see a drunken driver on the road, contact Sweetwater County law enforcement or dial 911.
Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.