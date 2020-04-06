ROCK SPRINGS — Applications are now available for Head Start's 2020-2021 school year, but the process has changed due to COVID-19 concerns.
In following public health orders from Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming State Health office to slow the community transmission of COVID-19, the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Head Start application process will be a little different this year.
Parents can now fill out applications online instead of coming to a Head Start building. Applications can be accessed by visiting the website www.Sweetwater1.org and clicking on Head Start under the Schools tab. They are also available on the Facebook page SCSD#1 Head Start.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Head Start is a federally funded, comprehensive, and free preschool program designed to help income-eligible and at-risk 3 and 4-year-old children and their families living in Rock Springs and Green River.
There are currently two class options: four hours per day, four days a week and six and a half hours a day, five days a week. Head Start serves 85 students in Rock Springs and 15 students in Green River. Staff works with parents to support their child's development at home and at school. They also support children as they transition to kindergarten and support families in becoming advocates for their children's education for years to come.
Documents needed to complete the application such as immunization records, income eligibility and birth certificates can be uploaded or emailed. Once the application has been completed, parents will need to call 307-352-3430 to schedule a phone or video appointment with a Head Start family advocate.
SCSD No. 1 Head Start is committed to empowering families by providing opportunities for early childhood development, family partnerships and community involvement.
