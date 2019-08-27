08-28-19 UW football contest
ROCK SPRINGS — Tiffany Jenkins won two tickets to see the University of Wyoming Cowboys play the University of Missouri Tigers on Saturday. She said her family is moving this weekend, but they will make time for the game. Jenkins received the tickets after successfully answering all five football questions in the first Rocket-Miner football quiz contest. For more chances to catch the Cowboys in action, keep reading the Rocket-Miner and following us on social media.

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Lisa Romero

