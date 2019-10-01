GREEN RIVER -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is seeking help on Saturday, October 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to prepare for this year's Day of the Dead event at the museum in Green River.
The Day of the Dead, or Dia De Los Muertos, is an annual Mexican family tradition, usually celebrated on Nov. 1 and/or Nov. 2, that honors the lives of loved ones who have passed on, as featured in the hit Walt Disney film “Coco.”
The staff of the Sweetwater County Museum is preparing a traditional Mexican ofrenda like the one in “Coco,” and needs children to help make paper flowers.
Central to Day of the Dead celebrations are families' ofrendas, which are temporary shrines or altars on which are placed photographs of dead family members, as well as the food and drink they enjoyed in life, candles, sugar skulls, and flowers -- especially marigolds.
Assisted by museum staff, children who attend the event will make two or more paper flowers -- one for the ofrenda and another to take home.
All supplies will be provided and the event is free to the public. The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way. Call 307-872-6435 with any questions.
More information on Dia De Los Muertos can be found at https://insider.si.edu/2016/10/5-facts-dia-de-los-muertos-day-dead and https://latino.si.edu/LVM/DayOfTheDead.
