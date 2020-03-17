ROCK SPRINGS – In lieu of a vaccine that we’re told could be 12 to 18 months away, the best weapon we currently have against the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 is information.
Cases reported in Wyoming have grown to 11, as of press time, we and recognize the importance of the Rocket Miner joining efforts to mobilize the public to act swiftly and efficiently. We’ve already taken steps to better focus our coverage, and we’d like to highlight some in case they’ve been missed.
First, the paywall at rocketminer.com has been dropped to ensure access for all. We’ve also added a specific coronavirus category at www.rocketminer.com/coronavirus where people can easily access local, state, national and global articles and videos on the topic.
Second, the newspaper is increasing its wire coverage. The Rocket Miner’s print edition has generally focused on Wyoming and regional news, though a steady stream of national and international stories are posted online daily. We’ve always included important national stories when they had an impact on our readership, and we’re now including more in our physical and online editions.
Third, the Rocket Miner is adding to its virtual offerings. Some have already noticed the new tab that leads to www.rocketminer.com/videos.
We’ve been preparing sports and entertainment podcasts, rolling out a soft launch, and debating internally on when to make the big announcement. As more people are homebound and in need of more information, entertainment, and, yes, distractions, we believe now is the time. In addition to reviews and reactions, look for daily video updates on COVID-19.
I find it fortuitous that national Sunshine Week, which promotes the free press and public access to information, runs March 15-21. All of us at the newspaper are extra aware of the responsibility we have to inform people, especially in times of crisis and concern. We are certainly in the midst of those times and are working to meet the high standards expected of us. Joining others in our profession, we will partner with local leaders and experts to provide the details and guidance needed to get people through uncertain times.
We also ask the public to send us questions you want us to ask, stories you want us to share, photos or written accounts of what you’re seeing, and advice for others to make it through these trials. We’re all in this together.
In general, we encourage everyone to be careful, practice good hygiene and social distancing (such as not to go out if you’re sick), and be good neighbors. Stay connected, stay informed, stay calm and stay safe.
