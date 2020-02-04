SWEETWATER COUNTY—A high wind watch has been issued, to be in effect from 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 to 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
The National Weather Service in Riverton warns that strong winds aloft and a tight surface pressure gradient will combine for high winds across Sweetwater County. West winds 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are possible. High winds are expected to impact Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
Travel impacts are expected, mainly to transportation along Interstate 80. There will be an enhanced blow over risk for light and high profile vehicles including camper trailers and semi trucks. Blowing snow will also reduce visibility at times and created slick road surfaces. Use caution if traveling. Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle.
