SWEETWATER COUNTY -- High winds and a chance of rain and snow is forecast for Sweetwater County on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A high wind warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31.
High winds are expected to hit eastern Sweetwater County and Natrona County. Strong mid level winds will mix to the surface and bring high winds, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph are expected.
Impacts are expected for transportation, with an enhanced blow over risk for light and high profile vehicles including camper trailers and semi trucks. Use caution if traveling. Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle.
Snow is also predicted for western Wyoming. Moderate to heavy snow is expected across the far west, tapering off late Tuesday night.
From Wednesday night into Thursday, accumulating snow is likely across much of the area east of the Continental Divide. In Sweetwater County, there is a 70% chance of precipitation through the night Wednesday with a new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
