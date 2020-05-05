SWEETWATER COUNTY — A high wind watch will be in effect from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday when gusts up to 60 mph hit Wyoming in advance of an approaching cold front.
West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected to hit Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.
The National Weather Service Office in Riverton reports that a strong cold front will sweep across Wyoming late Wednesday. Ahead of the approaching front, high winds are possible over southern Wyoming late Wednesday and across portions of northern Wyoming Wednesday night and Thursday.
Temperature lows are expected to drop slightly below freezing on Wednesday night and Thursday night.
Travel could be difficult due to the high winds, especially for high profile vehicles, including travel on Interstate 80. If you're driving, anticipate dangerous cross winds.
