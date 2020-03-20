SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Highway Patrol has been established to serve and protect the great state of Wyoming and to responsibly uphold the laws of Wyoming through education and enforcement. Part of that focus is to make a difference by reducing the numbers of serious injuries and deaths that occur in vehicular crashes on Wyoming's highways.
The patrol's nearly 210 highway troopers drive more than 5 million miles a year patrolling all along the 6,800-mile state highway system. Troopers will generally write about 89,000 citations, on average, to drivers who violate highway safety traffic laws. Typically, a trooper will write a citation, issue a warning or provide a “motorist assist" one time for every 30 miles he or she patrols.
Troopers also investigate more than 7,000 vehicle crashes yearly, and are often the first responders to provide assistance and care to victims. The Wyoming Highway Patrol generally spends about 15,000 hours doing follow-up investigation work and reports.
Sweetwater County is served by Division E, consisting of 13 troopers out of Rock Springs, Green River, Granger, and Patrick Draw. Division E employs several troopers who receive specialized training in specific areas. This includes criminal interdiction, canine handlers, crash investigation team, drug recognition experts, and commercial motor carrier specialist. Several of our troopers are also involved in safety education and instructing at the Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy in Cheyenne as well as the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas.
Recently, local patrol units worked tireless hours assisting with the multiple vehicle pileup near Creston Junction on Interstate 80 at the beginning of March.
“Our troopers are a professional group of individuals who strive for excellence and work together as a team with other troopers across the state as well as with other agencies to accomplish our mission,” said WHP Capt. James Thomas.
The aim of all this hard work — the endless hours patrolling, the citations, warnings, and emergency "assists," and the added equipment and training — is for one goal, to improve highway safety along every mile of Wyoming highways and serve and protect the public with compassion and professionalism.
Wyoming Highway Patrol is currently hiring to fill vacancies in Rock Springs and other locations across the state. Those individuals who may be interested are encouraged to contact the Rock Springs office at 307- 352-3108 or the recruiting section located in Cheyenne at 307-777-4306. Additional information can be found on the agency’s website: www.whp.dot.state.wy.us/home/trooper--careersrecruiting.html.
