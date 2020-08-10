SWEETWATER COUNTY — Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers helped a family reunite Saturday following a mishap along Interstate 80.
At around 3:44 p.m. on Aug. 8, the WHP was notified of a young child walking alone along the side of Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County. While troopers were responding, information was obtained that a passing motorist had picked up the child and taken him to the Green River Police Department.
WHP troopers assisted the GRPD in locating the young child's parents. Troopers were able to find the family of the 9-year-old boy in Rock Springs.
The parents had been driving two separate vehicles when one of the vehicles experienced a flat tire along the side of Interstate 80. After the repair on the tire was made, the parents loaded up and left, not knowing the child was not in either vehicle. Troopers were able to safely reunite the child with his family after determining there were no underlying suspicious circumstances.
Due to the combined efforts of the Green River Police Department, responding troopers, and the actions of the person who stopped and helped the boy on the side of the road, this situation ended well.
