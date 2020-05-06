CASPER — Due to the current outbreak of COVID-19, the Wyoming Gaming Commission is planning an early distribution of historic horse racing revenue to communities.
At its April 24 meeting, the Commission decided to distribute tax revenues received from historic horse racing from January 1, 2020 until March 19, 2020 to cities and counties where racing terminals are located. The payments are usually made every six months.
For Sweetwater County, the amount to be distributed is $158,985.20. Historic horse racing operations in the county include Wyoming Downs in Rock Springs and and Wyoming Horse Racing in Rock Springs and Green River.
The Commission realizes the tough times that our state and local communities are confronted with at this time, according to a press release. In distributing revenue funds early to local communities, the Commission hopes these efforts can be of some help.
Historic horse racing facilities in Wyoming have been closed since March 20, 2020 due to COVID-19 public health orders. Historic racing revenue for January 1, 2020 through March 19, 2020 reached more than $1.8 million to distribute back to Wyoming cities and counties.
Funds are paid pursuant to Wyoming statutes § § 11-25-105 (a),(b)(i)-(iii). For a complete list of Wyoming city/county revenue, go to the Gaming Commission website at: gaming.wyo.gov.
