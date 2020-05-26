ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect in a hit and run crash at Super Tortas Mini Taqueria Restaurant, 2506 Foothill Blvd.
On May 20, 2020, at approximately 3:40 p.m., a dark green, early 2000s compact SUV, possibly a Honda Civic, backed into a black pickup truck. There appeared to be three occupants in the vehicle during the time of the incident.
If you have information on the driver or the vehicle involved, please contact Officer Tiffany Harris at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Spring Police Department’s Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.