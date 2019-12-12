ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Young at Heart caregiver program will provide gift wrapping this year to support the purchase of memory books for clients whom are struggling with dementia.
The program is designed to relieve and provide support to caregivers from their duties of taking care of the loved ones for a short time. Providing care 24 hours a day, seven days a week can cause major burnout on both caregivers and loved ones.
Services can consist of respite, light housekeeping, personal care and educational material.
The community is invited to bring all their gifts and let the volunteers do the wrapping for them.
The gift wrapping services will be available from 4:30-8 p.m. Dec. 16 and 18 and noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 21. Wrappers will be set up in the dining room at Rock Springs Young at Heart. Donations collected will go directly into the caregivers program.
Young at Heart would like to give a big thank you to the community for the caring support it receives.
For more information, contact In-Home Service Director Emmy Nielsen at the center or 307-350-6737 extension 310.
