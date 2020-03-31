ROCK SPRINGS – The annual Holy Thursday pilgrimage was scheduled for April 9 starting at the Broadway Theater. Due to recent concerns from COVID -19, however, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency canceled the event.
“We are hoping for a good turnout of pilgrimage participants next year,” Main Stret/URA Manager Chad Banks said.
In efforts to minimize the risk of spreading the virus, the agency and Broadway Theater have been directed by Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo to cancel events that may see gatherings of more than 10 people.
The organization is taking every precaution to keep locals and visitors safe at this time.
