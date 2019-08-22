CASPER –- Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the Wyoming Community Development Authority’s Homeownership Mortgage Revenue Bonds from an Aa2 rating to an Aa1 rating with a stable outlook on Aug. 5.
The WCDA is the state’s leading resource for housing finance, according to a press release. Since 1975, WCDA has been making it easier for people across Wyoming to finance their first home by providing low-interest single family mortgages, education to help customers buy and retain their homes, and offering special programs to aid in the sustainability of home ownership.
