ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is experiencing an increase in requests for imaging services and medical records inquiries.
“We’re doing our very best to keep up with the influx of patients in Medical Imaging,” Chief Clinical Officer Kari Quickenden said. “We expect the backlog to work its way through in the next couple of weeks as we adjust our schedules to accommodate more patients.”
The hospital’s Medical Imaging and Scheduling departments have seen an increase in requests for mammograms, ultrasounds, MRIs, CTs, and X-rays. The staff is prepared to accommodate those needs.
In the event that you have not yet been contacted to schedule your Medical Imaging appointment, please feel free to call Central Scheduling at 307-362-6472 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Help with medical records also is available through the hospital’s Health Information Management Department.
The staff has recently received numerous inquiries about records that currently are with another provider. Sweetwater Memorial does not automatically receive the medical records of another provider when a business closes. For more information on how to transfer your medical records, call 307-352-8420.
MHSC can help you obtain all of your patient records and schedule upcoming Medical Imaging studies. Even if you’ve just recently had a mammogram or other imaging tests, it will be important for you to obtain all of your records for future care.
