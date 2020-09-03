ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County trustees heard good news on the COVID-19 front and approved a highly-anticipated medical records upgrade during their regular monthly meeting Wednesday.
COVID-19 Incident Commander Kim White told board members she had some good news concerning the coronavirus and where the hospital is at with personal protective equipment. Although the hospital still has not been able to purchase the usual N95 disposable masks, it was able to obtain 320 reusable ones. White said she feels much more confident having those and being able to obtain disposable filters for them.
As of Sept. 2, the hospital reported completing a total of 6,504 SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests with 268 positive results — a 4.3% positive rate. White told board members that 757 tests have been done in the past two weeks with 16 positive cases — a rate of 2.2%. Hopefully that trend will continue, she said. No additional hospital employees have tested positive and no one is currently in quarantine.
After White's update, Trustee Marty Kelsey noted he has spent quite a bit of time at Rock Springs High School during the past couple weeks, and both students and staff are doing a good job of following the face mask requirement.
"I think that bodes well for the community," he said.
ELECTRONIC MEDICAL RECORDS
Both board members and hospital personnel expressed excitement about a new electronic medical record system that the board approved for the hospital.
Following nearly a year of work, the MHSC electronic medical record steering committee selected CERNER Community Works to provide the new system. It is a solution that will allow each MHSC patient to have one integrated health record, according to a presentation.
The new EMR system will take about a year to implement and is expected to go live by November of 2021. The cloud-hosted platform will cost $5.1 million. The monthly operational cost will be $114,445 after the first year for a total yearly operating cost of about $1.3 million. The annual cost for the multiple systems now in place is $1.9 million. Capital costs for implementation are to be paid over five years.
EMR steering committee member Bethany Bettolo said the committee wanted end users and staff to have a voice in the decision. As part of their efforts, those on the committee did surveys, conducted interviews, and provided voting opportunities. It was a facility-wide decision, she said.
Medical staff president Dr. Lawrence Lauridsen said he is "so excited" about the new platform. Consolidating records will provide time and quality of care benefits, he said. Several other staff and board members echoed his sentiments.
The proposal was presented to the Finance and Audit Committee in August before being brought before the Hospital Board on Wednesday. Trustees approved both the capital request and the business agreement with CERNER.
Hospital Board Chairman Taylor Jones thanked everyone for their hours and hours of hard work toward choosing a new EMR system.
"It was no short, quick project," he said.
OUTPATIENT LAB PROJECT
The hospital plans to use part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money it has received for an outpatient lab remodel project.
Hospital CEO Irene Richardson told board members that the current outpatient lab waiting area does not allow for social distancing. When COVID-19 first hit, the hospital needed to offer the services in an area where proper distancing could occur.
As a temporary solution, an outpatient lab was set up in the area of the Memorial Hospital Foundation offices. Patients liked that they didn't have to enter the hospital, Richardson said.
The hospital services 150-200 outpatient lab visits per day. That's quite a bit of traffic, and the hospital wants to continue to provide that service in a convenient location, according to Richardson. In looking toward a permanent solution, Richardson worked with Plan 1 Architects. The company provided conceptual drawings for a lab remodel that would allow the Foundation to have its space back and outpatients to have convenient access to lab services and more waiting room space.
Discussions about the lab project began a few months ago. Initially, the hospital considered applying for a Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) coronavirus relief grant, but the project will take more time to complete than a SLIB grant would allow.
Richardson asked Plan 1 Architects to submit plans for lab remodel project in the $4-4.5 million price range in order to use CARES Act money. The project is estimated to take eight to 12 months to complete, and the CARES Act money must be used by end of July 2021.
"Time is of the essence," Richardson said.
Board members authorized her to use CARES Act money for the lab project in the amount of $4 million to $4.5 million, to hire a construction manager at risk, and to contract with Plan 1 Architects concerning plans for the renovation.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Sarah Romero was appointed to be the hospital's Antimicrobial Stewardship Program leader. She has been a MHSC hospital pharmacist for 10 years and is active in the ASP program. She has also completed education and training in antimicrobial stewardship.
— Noreen Hove was appointed to be responsible for the infection prevention and control program at the hospital. She has 25 years of experience as a clinical nurse and nurse leader in the operating room as well as experience in infection prevention and control.
— Capital expenditure requests were approved, including:
$200,900 for a Lumenis laser (MOSES). It is used as an endoscopic treatment for kidney stones.
$47,651 for a Natus Ergo Just Cart EEG machine.
$27,110 for a hot water heat exchanger for 180 degree water.
$216,325 for a software upgrade.
$43,303 for a CO2 conditioning insufflator kit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.