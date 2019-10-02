ROCK SPRINGS — The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County met Monday and approved three proposed sixth cent tax projects to be forwarded to the Sweetwater County Commission for review at its Oct. 15 meeting.
Information on the proposed projects was provided to trustees by Tami Love, MHSC chief financial officer. The hospital hopes to use specific purpose tax funds to remodel its surgery suite and medical imaging area as well as relocate dialysis services to the basement floor. The total projected cost would be $19,455,366.
Projects proposed and cost estimates include:
— $7,121,961 for a surgery suite remodel including replacement of 53 HVAC units. The operating room renovation would include moving sterile processing from the basement to the operating room area. Supply, instrument and equipment storage rooms would also be relocated to maximize efficiencies. Some of the areas have not been updated since the original construction. Renovation of the operating room area's S-3 unit will help with air exchanges and improve temperature and humidity levels required by The Joint Commission, according to the project list.
— $5,554,153 for a medical imaging remodel including replacement of 56 HVAC units. The medical imaging area has not been remodeled since the original construction. Plans include creating a larger procedure room, renovating the ultrasound rooms for more privacy, updating the radiology and echocardiogram rooms, and constructing a new dressing room and waiting area. Replacement of the medical imaging area's S6 unit would help with air flow and air conditioning needs since equipment there requires a certain temperature to operate properly.
— $6,779,252 for relocation of the dialysis unit to the basement level of the hospital. The existing unit has limited space and no room for expansion. The estimated cost for expansion of two chairs is just under $1 million and would only be a temporary fix. The clinic and peritoneal program currently run with just one room each, making it difficult to schedule multiple patients, prep patients, and accommodate unforeseen complications. The new space would expand storage for supplies and allow for a room for care conferences or meetings. Staff offices would be located inside the unit. The unit's director is currently housed outside the unit making communication difficult when emergencies arise. The new area would include a 12-chair station but have the space, drains and plumbing in place to add for more chairs for future needs.
