ROCK SPRINGS — At a special meeting Thursday morning, the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees authorized the hospital to submit a grant application for coronavirus relief funds distributed by the state to be used for an HVAC project.
The hospital has already been awarded about $1.2 million in coronavirus relief grants from Wyoming’s State, Loan and Investment Board, and a team of hospital staff has been working to find other projects that would qualify for SLIB grant money related to COVID-19. Time is a factor since money for approved projects has to be spent by Dec. 30, 2020.
Sweetwater Memorial CEO Irene Richardson told board members at Thursday's special meeting that the deadline excludes a lot of bigger projects. Still, Hospital Facilities Director Jim Horan and engineer Jake Blevins came up with an idea for an HVAC project that could qualify and fit the deadline. They worked with Memorial Hospital Foundation Executive Director Tiffany Marshall to write up a grant application for a project to install an air handling system on the roof of the hospital.
The estimated cost of the two-phase proposal is $2,314,000.
Phase One of the plan consists of acquiring and installing the air handling system before the deadline. Phase Two includes enclosure of the system and final infrastructure work including duct work, piping and power connections, startup and commissioning. A portion of Phase Two could be completed before the end of the year. The cost of Phase One is estimated at $848,000, with the remaining cost projected to be $1,466,000.
Hospital trustees approved the submission of a SLIB grant application requesting $2.314 million for the project dependent on the amount that can be completed by the deadline. Blevins said that completing 20-30% of Phase Two before deadline was an optimistic estimate, but that opportunities should still be pursued.
Funding for the part of Phase Two completed after the deadline could possibly come from CARES Act money that the hospital has received. The board unanimously approved a motion authorizing the use of CARES Act funding for the rest of the project if available, and hospital reserve funds if it is not.
