ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees elected officers for the next fiscal year and heard COVID-19 updates during its monthly meeting on July 1.
Trustee Taylor Jones will continue to serve as the board's president, and Trustee Richard Mathey will remain as vice president. Trustee Marty Kelsey was voted in as secretary, and Trustee Ed Tardoni will serve as treasurer. Trustee Barbara Sowada is also on the board.
Committee appointments were also made.
During Incident Commander Kim White’s COVID-19 board update, she noted that the hospital continues to have problems obtaining reusable N95 masks. Several purchase orders have either been canceled or denied.
In light of the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County and the fact that a hospital employee tested positive on June 23, Hospital CEO Irene Richardson told board members that the hospital has implemented new policies to address the situation.
Social distancing and face masks are required at all times in the hospital. If an employee has been in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, they will be required to quarantine. In her update, White said that one of the changes is that only one person at a time can sit at a table in the cafeteria.
Richardson has requested that all hospital meetings be conducted via Zoom until further notice to minimize contact between people. Staff members who are able to work from home have been encouraged to do so.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Richardson reported that three projects previously considered met the criteria for CARES Act COVID-19 relief grants from Wyoming's State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB). Items that qualify include a mobile lab, certain payroll expenses, and laboratory equipment.
— The board approved a performance Improvement and patient safety plan for the hospital.
— Trustees approved a charter for a compliance committee. The committee's responsibilities include overseeing the hospital’s compliance program and ensuring the hospital has all applicable policies related to compliance with state and federal regulations.
