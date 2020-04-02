ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County board heard an update on COVID-19 and passed an emergency resolution at its virtual meeting on Wednesday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, trustees met via Zoom. Kim White, incident commander for the hospital, gave the board an update on the hospital's COVID-19 preparation and recovery efforts.
In order to keep fewer people from going to the emergency room, a walk-in clinic is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day at 3000 College Drive in Rock Springs for many health issues that require urgent medical attention.
Everyone who enters the hospital and its clinics is asked to submit to a temperature scan, including staff. Doors to the hospital's main lobby have been closed, and visitors are asked to use the emergency room entrance.
Since elective surgeries have been postponed at the hospital, White told trustees that the same-day surgery area has been prepped and is ready to use as a second emergency room if the need arises. Hospital staff has also prepare for potential COVID-19 situations with drills and mock patients.
As for equipment, White said the hospital received 800 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) and hopes to receive more. Staff members are working to limit the amount of PPE (personal protective equipment) used.
EMERGENCY RESOLUTION
Board members approved a resolution Tuesday that grants the hospital CEO the ability to make certain decisions to address the COVID-19 emergency.
Temporary powers granted include:
— the authority to temporarily waive board policies or provisions of board policies that the CEO deems necessary to comply with guidance from health or governmental authorities.
— the authority to take any lawful actions necessary to ensure: the continuation of hospital operations; the continued ability of the hospital to provide adequate care to patients and employees; the health and safety of patients and employees; or to respond to direction from appropriate health and government authorities. This can include, but is not limited to: adjustments to treatment standards; adjustments to employee work schedules and assignments; limitations on access to property owned or controlled by the hospital; and the ability to apply to any governmental body for waiver of regulations or requirements in the case that compliance is affected by the COVID-19 emergency.
— the authority to enter into contracts without board approval for any dollar amount necessary for the purchase of materials, equipment, supplies, or services for sanitation, cleaning, technology, or other needs directly related to the COVID-19 emergency situation, provided such action is consistent with all applicable state and federal laws.
The resolution directs the CEO to keep the board informed of any actions taken under emergency authority as soon as practicable in light of circumstances. Temporary powers authorized by the resolution will be in effect for the duration identified in the Wyoming governor’s orders of March 20 and March 27, 2020, along with any subsequent extensions of those orders unless otherwise rescinded or extended by a majority vote of the board.
CEO REPORT
In her report to the board, hospital CEO Irene Richardson said that the hospital's COVID-19 swabbing stations are working very well, and that the hospital is "as prepared as we can be" to deal with the COVID-19 situation.
"We want our community to know that we're still there for them," she added.
Richardson also told trustees that patient satisfaction scores are coming up and that the hospital's health fair early in March was a success. She said cash on hand was at about 131 days in February and 137 days in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.