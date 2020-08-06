ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County trustees heard more news related to COVID-19 at their monthly board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Kim White, COVID-19 incident commander at the hospital, told trustees that 14 hospital employees have tested positive for the coronavirus so far. All of those employees have recovered and no one is currently isolated or in quarantine. Each of the 14 cases came from exposure outside of the hospital environment, and no hospital patients have been exposed, according to White.
Personal protective equipment continues to be an issue for the hospital. White said the price of personal protective equipment has risen from 100-500% since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. It is also still very difficult to order and receive disposable N-95 masks and disposable gowns.
The hospital had conducted 4,999 COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday afternoon with 213 positive results — a 4.5% positive rate. White said staff is working to make sure tests will be readily available for the start of school. Some rapid-response tests are now available at the hospital. At this time, they are only being used for people with symptoms and an order from a physician.
White told trustees about a recent problem with test delivery. A courier is used to transport collected specimens from the hospital to the laboratory for testing. People had to be retested after 38 specimens were left in a vehicle and never made it to the testing facility.
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is allowing the hospital to use its mobile command center for staff who are working the drive-thru swabbing station at the hospital. White expressed her appreciation to to the Sheriff's Office, saying how nice it is for staff to have access to the air-conditioned space.
CARES ACT
The Coronavirus Relief Grant (CRG) Program was created during the 2020 special session of the Wyoming Legislature. The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) was granted CRG administration and rule-making authority. The board issues grants in accordance the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to eligible applicants for costs related to the COVID-19 health crisis.
During the chief executive officer report, hospital CEO Irene Richardson said that the hospital has used $2 million so far of the $11.5 million it has received in CARES Act funds for coronavirus relief.
Richardson told trustees about several grant applications to be considered for SLIB approval. Potential items to be funded by coronavirus relief grants include a mobile response unit, walk-in clinic lab equipment, proning beds, analyzer equipment and powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR) masks.
One grant application would provide funds to remodel space on the first floor of the medical office building in order to allow for social distancing. At a special meeting in July, hospital board authorized a grant application for relief funds to be used for an HVAC project to help with air handling. The hospital is also requesting payroll reimbursement for costs associated with COVID-19.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Ann Clevenger will be the new chief nursing officer at the hospital beginning Sept. 14. She will replace Kristy Nielson who served in that position for many years.
