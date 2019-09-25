ROCK SPRINGS — Construction crews began work last week at the Emergency Department entrance to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
High Desert Construction of Rock Springs was hired to remove and replace the concrete at the Emergency Department’s main entrance, said Gerry Johnston, MHSC maintenance supervisor. The crews also are completing drainage work at the same entrance.
Patients and visitors can still enter through the Emergency Department doors, but via a slight detour around the work. Barriers around the construction and temporary directional signs are in place. Every effort is being made to ensure patient safety, Johnston said.
Construction is expected to be complete by the first part of November.
