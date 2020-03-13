ROCK SPRINGS — A drive-thru site for specimen collection for COVID-19 is operational beginning this weekend.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will offer the drive-thru from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the parking lot of 3000 College Drive, the parking lot for the Family & Occupational Medicine Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial.
An order from a provider is required for testing. Once the swab for COVID-19 has been taken, it will be sent to a test site. Result could take five to seven days.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever and cough, similar to flu-like symptoms, and shortness of breath. If you develop upper respiratory symptoms, the hospital recommended you stay at home and isolate yourself from others. If you are ill and must go out, wear a mask to protect others.
Call 307-448-7560 for more information regarding specimen collection.
