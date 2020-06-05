ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees approved the fiscal year 2020-21 budget on Wednesday during its monthly meeting conducted via Zoom and also passed a Financial Hardship Policy, among others.
The new budget includes a 10% decrease in anticipated gross revenue due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. It also features a rate increase of 5% and no wage adjustments. At a budget workshop on May 21, Hospital CEO Irene Richardson said hospital revenue was down approximately 20%. She said the budget that passed Wednesday was recommended because administrative staff is anticipating a gradual increase in hospital volume and wants to be cautious and conservative.
After a discussion with auditors, the hospital learned it can carry over some of its CARES Act funds to the next fiscal year. The plan is to carry over about $1.8 million of the $6.4 million received, according to budget workshop minutes.
Hospital staff has remained intact through the COVID-19 process. During the budget workshop, Richardson proposed not filling vacant positions or hiring new full-time employees.
FINANCIAL HARDSHIP POLICY
Hospital trustees approved a Financial Hardship Policy at the Wednesday, June 3 meeting. The new policy is designed to assist patients with a limited ability to pay for services through three programs: self-pay rate, medical assistance and payment arrangement.
Ron Cheese, patient financial services director, said the new policy provides an opportunity to help patients that the hospital hasn't been able to assist in the past due to financial reasons. He said the policy will also benefit the hospital.
The hospital "will offer a 50% discount off gross or billed charges to all uninsured patients, regardless of income, that have received emergency and/or other medically necessary care at our institution," the policy states. The rate will be offered once self-pay patients have evidenced an inability to pay after receiving a final statement.
The medical assistance program for uninsured and underinsured patients is based on qualifications including income, household size, and savings and investment amounts.
The payment arrangement program under the new policy will be based on amounts due to the hospital for services. A patients who owes between $4,000 and $10,000 would be expected to pay a minimum of $300 per month. Those who owe the hospital more than $10,000 would be expected to pay a minimum of $500 per month.
Hospital trustee Barbara Sowada expressed concern about the $500 minimum payment, saying some people won't be able to afford it.
Cheese explained that the amounts are guidelines to follow, not hard and fast rules, and that hospital staff will try to work with everyone to the best of their ability.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Hospital trustees approved the Plan for Providing Patient Care Services and Scopes of Care. It outlines services provided by the hospital and was updated for the current year.
— A board charter for an Executive Oversight & Compensation committee was approved. The committee will provide direction and oversight for the CEO evaluation process.
— Trustees approved three capital expenditure requests including: chest compression systems that the hospital was awarded a grant to purchase; a power system for orthopedic procedures; and a radiolucent operating table.
