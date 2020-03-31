ROCK SPRINGS — The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will meet in regular session beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be conducted via Zoom meeting. The public is invited to participate in the meeting by dialing 1-301-715-8592 and entering Meeting ID: 615 950 666 and Password: 542563.
For the agenda and a packet of information on this month’s meeting, go to www.sweetwatrermemorial.com. It’s under the “About Us” tab; click on “Board of Trustees.”
The MHSC Board of Trustees typically meets from 2-5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month in the hospital classrooms (unless otherwise posted). Board meetings are open to the public. Board agendas, packets and minutes are posted online
