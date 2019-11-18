More online

For more information, go to:

Nationwide mortalities: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the current total for pediatric death for the United States 2019-2020 season is at 3: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm

Wyoming mortalities: There have been two reported pneumonia and influenza mortalities in Wyoming reported for the 2019-20 season: https://health.wyo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/2019-42-Influenza-Report.pdf

Wyoming activity: The state is reporting sporadic activity this week (MMWR Week 42). Healthcare providers reported seven influenza cases (rapid influenza diagnostic tests and PCR confirmed Tests: https://health.wyo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/2019-42-Influenza-Report.pdf