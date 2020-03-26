EVANSTON — Interstate 80 was closed in both directions between Evanston and Lyman on Thursday due to winter conditions.
The section of I-80 from Exit 18 at Evanston to Exit 39, WY 412/414 near Lyman was closed in both directions from just before midnight until about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Widespread snow showers could continue across western and central Wyoming throughout the day Thursday. Lower elevations east of the Continental Divide will change over to rain during the afternoon. Precipitation will begin to clear from the northwest to southeast Thursday night.
Snow will be possible from Natrona to eastern Sweetwater County on Friday. Any snow accumulation during the afternoon will likely stay on grassy areas. Precipitation will gradually end Friday evening.
