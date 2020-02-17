SWEETWATER COUNTY — Interstate 80 remains closed eastbound between Evanston and Rawlins due to whiteout conditions and excessive drifting in the Arlington and Elk Mountain areas.
One or both lanes of the stretch I-80 has been closed since Friday afternoon. Westbound lanes are now open. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the estimated opening time for the eastbound lanes was in 8-10 hours.
U.S. Highway 191 is closed between the Utah state line and mile marker 502, the southbound closure gate, due to winter conditions. The estimated opening times is unknown. Wyoming Highway 430 between Rock Springs and the Colorado state line is also closed expect to local traffic.
