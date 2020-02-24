SWEETWATER COUNTY — Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Cheyenne was reopened at about 2:45 p.m. Monday after being closed for nearly five hours.
Conditions at 2:45 p.m. remained slick in spots between Rock Springs and Rawlins with blowing snow in places.
Interstate 80 had been closed eastbound between Rock Springs and Rawlins due to winter conditions at about 9 a.m. Monday. I-80 was also closed in both directions between Rawlins and Laramie due to winter conditions.
West to northwest 20 to 30 mph are with gusts to 50 mph are expected throughout the day Monday in much of southern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Strong to high winds are likely in Johnson County as well as portions of Sweetwater, Big Horn and Fremont Counties into Monday night.
As of 11:24 a.m. Monday, Wyoming Highway 191 south of Rock Springs between the Utah state line and mile marker 502, southbound closure gate, was also closed. The estimated opening time was unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.