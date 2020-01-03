SWEETWATER COUNTY—Interstate 80 opened eastbound from Rock Springs to Rawlins at about 11:30 a.m. after a rolling closure early Friday morning.
Eastbound lanes were closed for about four hours Friday morning between Rock Springs and Laramie. I-80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie remained closed to light, high profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
Strong winds are expected to continue to impact Interstate 80 as well as Interstate 25 Friday through Saturday. Wind gusts of 60 to 70 miles per hour are expected between Rawlins and Cheyenne with areas of blowing and drifting snow.
In Sweetwater County, west to southwest winds from 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Winds are expected to decrease later Saturday into Sunday. Watch the attached video for further details.
Wyoming Highway 430 between Rock Springs and the Colorado state line is closed in both directions due to a rolling closure. It remains open for local traffic. As of 8 a.m. Friday, the estimated opening time was in 8 to 10 hours.
