SUPERIOR -- The Wyoming Department of Transportation has moved traffic head-to-head in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 this week as construction gets underway for the Point of Rocks Interstate 80 project.
WYDOT, along with contract crews Kilgore Companies doing business as Lewis & Lewis Inc. and DeBernardi Construction Company, will be demolishing the old eastbound structure at the Superior interchange. For the safety of the work crews and the traveling public, the roadway underneath the bridge will have to be closed temporarily for the work to take place, according to a press release. Emergency vehicles will continue to be accommodated through the work.
Drivers may be directed to access Interstate 80 and/or Superior by way of the Point of Rocks exit at milepost 130 or the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport exit at milepost 111 and travel on the I-80 service roads. However, the release said traffic heading to Rock Springs from Superior will not be affected.
All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info
