ROCK SPRINGS — The unique environment of a health care facility requires specific training.
That training will be available in Rock Springs on Friday, March 6. An Infection Control Risk Assessment training class will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Classrooms 1 and 2. Lunch will be provided.
The training is free, but registration is required. For more information, contact MHSC Infection Preventionist and Risk Compliance Director Noreen Hove at 307-352-8560 or nhove@sweetwatermemorial.com.
The ICRA eight-hour awareness training will ensure that hazard containment is a priority throughout a health care facility, according to a press release. Training is developed for personnel and trade works.
Topics will include procedure and communication, pathogen containment, airflow control and hazardous materials.
The ICRA program is a partnership with industry experts in pathogen containment. Trained ICRA teams react quickly when unforeseen conditions occur around containment areas.
This training is sponsored by the Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
