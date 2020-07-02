Update: Stratton Wright has been found, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.
RICHMOND, Utah — Authorities are seeking information in the case of a missing Utah boy.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Summit County Sheriff's Office are searching for 9-year-old Stratton Wright. He disappeared on July 1 from Richmond, Utah. He was last seen wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt, jeans and Under Amour shoes. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, weighs 82 lbs. and is five feet tall.
Anyone with possible information should contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Summit County Sheriff's Office in Utah at 435-615-3600.
NCMEC poster: https://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1394984/1/screen
