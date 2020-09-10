SWEETWATER COUNTY —Work crews from the Sweetwater County Detention Center's Inmate Community Service Program are available to assist those in need of help with storm cleanup in the aftermath of Tuesday's wind and snowstorm.
The program employs screened, misdemeanor-level volunteer inmates in cleanup, snow removal and other community service projects.
The work crews carry out their tasks under the direct supervision of sworn detention officers, according to Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle.
Grossnickle encouraged anyone in need of help with storm cleanup, particularly elderly residents or those with health and medical conditions, to contact the Sweetwater County Detention Center by phone at 307-352-4950 for more information.
"We've all witnessed some strange weather-related phenomena unique to Wyoming over the years, but as a lifelong Wyoming resident, I recall very few weather events like Tuesday's storm," Grossnickle said.
"The combination of heavy, wet snow, powerful wind, and sub-zero wind chill was the perfect recipe for disaster. It was like a blizzard accompanied by a Category 2 hurricane. We're fortunate that no one was seriously injured or killed, but the extensive property damage has left many hurting throughout our community. We want to help those in need however we can to bounce back from this natural disaster."
