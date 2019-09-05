TORRINGTON – Galen Van Tolar, a Wyoming inmate, died from a long-term illness on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.
Tolar was sentenced on June 4, 2014, by Sweetwater County District Court Judge Nena James. He was serving eight to 15 years for second-degree sexual assault.
Tolar was born on Oct. 23, 1945, in Rock Springs.
As per departmental policy, an autopsy has been ordered.
