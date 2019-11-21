Update: As of 12:15 p.m., Interstate 80 had been opened in both directions between the Utah state line and Cheyenne. Wyoming Highway 430 was also opened.
SWEETWATER COUNTY—Interstate 80 is closed eastbound between the Utah state line and Cheyenne due to winter conditions and crashes between Rock Springs and Laramie plus rolling closures.
Westbound, I-80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne. The westbound lanes between the Utah state line and Rock Springs are closed to through traffic but open to local traffic. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, the estimated opening time was between 4-6 hours for all of the closures.
Wyoming Highway 430 is closed between Rock Springs and the Colorado State Line due to winter conditions. Local travel is allowed for residents in the area. The estimated opening time is unknown.
