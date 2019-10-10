ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County School District No. 1 officially closed its investigation into what resulted in a Rock Springs sophomore football player being taken to Salt Lake City via life-flight during an early-season scrimmage with an undisclosed head injury.
The school district has declined to offer any details regarding the incident, citing a Wyoming state law that allows specific medical services performed on a student to be protected from disclosure. Therefore, the results of the monthlong investigation has been deemed not subject to public information. So details of the investigation have been kept between the district and family, with Sweetwater No. 1 only offering the results.
“The district investigation is completed, and the investigation resulted in no change to district policies or procedures,” Nicole Bolton, director of human resources for the school district, told the Star-Tribune.
All that is publicly known about the incident is that Granados was participating in Rock Springs’ scrimmage at the end of its first week of practice on Aug. 17 when he was isolated and medical professionals began assessing him. He was then taken to Salt Lake City by life flight, where doctors placed him in a medically-induced coma and performed emergency surgery to alleviate pressure and bleeding on his brain. Granados made significant gains in the days following and responded positively to the treatment.
With the school district having closed its investigation, Rock Springs activities director Tom Jassman told the Star-Tribune that he “absolutely” approved of the school’s medical team’s handling of the sophomore’s injury. As a Class 4A school, Rock Springs has a certified medical trainer at every football practice. Rock Springs athletic trainer Jami Wiseman is also on-hand for other varsity sports, with the school prioritizing which events for her to attend in order of potential danger.
Jassman stated that while the school also meets national and state standards set forth, Rock Springs also requires all coaches to be certified on concussions and head injuries.
