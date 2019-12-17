ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department has released the names of two people who were found dead Monday morning at a home on Sherman Street.
RSPD has identified the people as Hunter Sewell, 26, and Whitney Sewell, 29. Officials say the investigation is continuing and that there is no known threat to the public.{/span}
At approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, RSPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Sherman Street in response to a possible dead body, according to a press release.
