ROCK SPRINGS – An investigation about the unexpected death of a young married couple in mid-December is ongoing, according to the Rock Springs Police Department.
Hunter Jeremy Sewell, 26, and Whitney Nicole Sewell, 29, were found dead in their home on Sherman Street on Monday, Dec. 16.
The Sewells had individual memorial services on Monday, Dec. 23. A combined celebration of life followed.
According to Jennifer Maze, the public information officer for the police department, Detective Sergeant Brenda Baker is still waiting on results concerning the deaths.
On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Rocket Miner newsroom received an anonymous tip as to what caused the death. However, the information was not confirmed or denied by the police department. Within our ethical standards, the Rocket Miner will not publish any unconfirmed information regarding this case.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the RPSD stated on social media that “there is no indication there are any immediate threats to the public.”
Maze said once the investigation has concluded, more information will be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.