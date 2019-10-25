ROCK SPRINGS – A celebration of Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s art collection included the announcement of a scholarship to go to young artists.
The Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs marked the 80th anniversary of the school district’s art collection on Oct. 17 with food, music, a student art competition, a raffle and the announcement of a new scholarship for Sweetwater No. 1 students.
Consignment art sales at the CFAC have been steady enough that the CFAC Board decided to earmark $500 for a scholarship for local students who have taken art classes. When Dr. Jay Bachicha, a Rock Springs High School alumni and member of the school’s Hall of Fame, learned about the plans, he decided to match that amount, making it a $1,000 scholarship.
“We want to give those kids a leg up and encourage them to do their art and do it well,” CFAC Board Chairman RJ Pieper said.
Those who have taken high school art classes in Sweetwater No. 1 are eligible to apply. The scholarship isn’t limited to those who are majoring in art. Applicants can be going into any major in college, Pieper explained.
The CFAC expects to start accepting applications and art portfolios in March 2020. The CFAC advisory board will review the scholarship submissions.
“If your high school senior is in art classes and they’re passionate about their art, we encourage them to apply, because $1,000 is a lot of money,” Pieper said.
ABOUT THE COLLECTION
Elmer Halseth, a RSHS science teacher, first purchased “Shack Alley” by Henrietta Wood in 1939. It started the collection that was originally displayed at the high school. Working with money raised by students and other art supporters, he traveled the country collecting paintings, drawings and prints for the students of Sweetwater No. 1.
In 1966, the nonprofit CFAC opened as a partnership between the city of Rock Springs, Sweetwater County and Sweetwater No. 1. It displays the collection and conducts other art-related events year-round, ranging from concerts to exhibits to craft classes.
For more information, visit www.cfac4art.com.
