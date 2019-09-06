ROCK SPRINGS — You don’t have to pick a trifecta to get money from horse racing. Over the last five and a half years, Rock Springs has received about $1.6 million from racing revenue, according to Eugene Joyce, president and CEO of Wyoming Horse Racing LLC. He estimates horse racing will bring another $3 million to the city over the next five years.
Joyce addressed the Rock Springs City Council on Tuesday in advance of Sweetwater Downs concluding its season with races starting at 1 p.m. Sept. 7-8 at the Sweetwater Events Complex. While he said horse racing has come back from the dead in Wyoming, capital improvements are needed at the events complex, and he asked the city of Rock Springs to help fund them. Instead of requesting a specific contribution, Joyce asked the city to annually dedicate a portion of the revenue it receives from racing to go toward upgrades. He stressed, as the race organizer, he’s more focused on improving the product and not the property.
“I’m just the tenant. I don’t mind fixing the roof, fixing the plumbing, but I can’t spend money on land that I don’t own,” Joyce said.
He said the facilities are 40 years old and not up to safety or community standards. His wish list includes adding a multipurpose jockey trailer/race office, new horse barns, taking the steward stand off the top of the grandstands, and moving the finish line back 50 yards for a clearer view of the track and a safer finish for the racers.
Councilman Rob Zotti acknowledged the age of the facility but said he was worried about the city writing a “blank check.”
Mayor Tim Kaumo asked Joyce and Events Complex Marketing and Events Manager Kandi Pendleton to put together a list of proposed projects and costs before returning to the council.
FIRE DEPARTMENT MASTER PLAN
The Rock Springs City Council voted 6-3 to spend up to $49,125.40 on a master plan for the Rock Springs Fire Department. Councilwomen Jeannie Demas and Glennise Wendorf, Councilmen Zotti, Tim Savage and David Halter and Mayor Kaumo voted for the contract with Emergency Services Consulting International. Councilmen Billy Shalata, Keaton West and David Tate voted against it.
While concerns were voiced about past reports that were left to gather dust, Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley explained the department has never had a master plan before. ESCI will gain a comprehensive understanding of the RSFD’s background, goals and expectations; collect stakeholder input; evaluate current conditions; look at capital assets and capital improvement programs; review service delivery and performance; assess future demand; and provide strategies to meet future expectations, according to the meeting packet. Wamsley said it will provide “a good, holistic, 360-degree look at the Rock Springs Fire Department and how it operates,” potentially identifying weak spots and lowering insurance costs.
The RSFD has worked to get a better rating from the International Organization for Standardization, which can lower costs for residents and businesses, but it has yet to improve its number. Wamsley characterized discerning ISO expectations as playing pin the tale on the donkey in a blacked-out stadium with a donkey that’s exceptional at evading. While not guaranteed, he said this may help the city crack the code.
Members of the council were worried about the potential findings and costly recommendations. West said he was fearful of paying for a study that recommends things the city can’t afford.
Zotti said while he also has concerns, it’s better to know than to not know. He added the study should also identify alternative sources of revenue.
Halter praised the department for what it has done and is doing, and he added he knows the RSFD will execute the plan the best it can.
Work on the study is expected to begin in October and conclude by January or February 2020.
A LOT OF DEBATE
Tom James approached the council during public petitions and said he was there as a private citizen and not in his role of state senator. James noted the city recently took over ownership of an empty lot on Blue Sage Way, where he and his neighbors used to park RVs, trailers and boats. He said it has collected trash and weeds, and he wanted to know if there could be a way the land could be used as a neighborhood parking lot.
James, the City Council and city staff debated different ways to make this happen, such as selling the property, leasing it, establishing adopt-a-lot or caretaker programs, drafting a memorandum of understanding (MOU) or revising a planned unit development (PUD) agreement. City Attorney Richard Beckwith said he would investigate the approaches.
Kaumo noted that a Rock Springs survey found that the city was one of the biggest violators when it came to unmaintained property. There is a need for more off-street parking, the city has small pockets of unused land, and this could be a model to address those two concerns.
Councilmen West and Shalata stressed they should consider applicants on a case-by-case basis.
James said he was willing to work with the city, make sure parked vehicles are functional and have up-to-date tags, and provide a good model.
“I just want to give back to my neighborhood,” he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
— The meeting included a moment of silence for 5-year-old McKenzie Jane “Kenzie” Vaughn, who died Friday, Aug. 30.
Kaumo recognized the efforts of the Rock Springs Police Department and Rock Springs Fire Department, which deputized her in her final days.
— RSFD Battalion Chief Scott Paulson was recognized for earning his Executive Fire Officer Certificate, which has taken four years of study.
“What a job well done,” Kaumo said of Paulson’s accomplishments as a firefighter, husband and father.
— October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the public is encouraged to get ready for the Paint the Town Pink awareness campaign and Ladies Night Out. Local businesses can support Paint the Town Pink by decorating storefronts in pink to prompt discussions about cancer screening and prevention.
When the City Council was asked about what it could turn pink to participate, Mayor Kaumo pledged they would do something.
“It might be me running around painted pink, but it will be something,” he said.
— Resolutions passed to increase the pay of the city planner and revise the duties of the planning technician, which is now known as the senior administrative planning technician.
The city planner pay range went from $83,181.36 to $103,882.08, or pay grade 65, to $85,260.84 to $106,479.12, pay grade 66, according to Director of Administrative Services Matt McBurnett. This is a 2.5% change in compensation.
Councilmen Savage and Shalata voted against both of the changes.
— Ronee Warne and Jim Blazovich were both named to the Board of Adjustment. Warne is starting her second term, and Blazovich is beginning his first term as an alternate member.
- Bids received for a truck/sander combination were $205,125 from Peterbilt of Wyoming and $197,456.46 from Tri-State Truck & Equipment. The bids will go to city staff for review and recommendations.
— The city approved a $49,125.40 contract with R&D Sweeping and Asphalt Maintenance LC for the 2019 crack seal project.
— The RSPD received permission to go to bids for six replacement vehicles. It also will get $18,063 for emergency portable radio equipment after the City Council approved an Interlocal Agreement Justice Assistance Grant with Sweetwater County to combine communication capabilities for all of Sweetwater County.
— AB Rock Springs WY LLC, doing business as Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar at 2491 Foothill Blvd., received a new bar and grill liquor license.
McBurnett explained that Applebee’s has changed ownership, and a bar and grill can’t transfer licenses. That is why a new license was required. No one spoke at the public hearing on the license.
