GREEN RIVER — A Rock Springs man entered a change of plea to 22 counts of sexual exploitation through child pornography and was sentenced to prison on Friday morning in Sweetwater County District Court.
James Gehring, 34, of Rock Springs was originally arrested in May of 2020 on 24 counts of alleged sexual exploitation of a child. He pleaded no contest to 22 of those counts before Judge Suzannah Robinson during a change of plea and sentencing hearing on Friday, Nov. 1. The other two counts were dismissed.
His arrest came after an investigation by agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Gehring pleaded no contest to charges that between February of 2019 and May of 2020, he possessed child pornography resulting in the sexual exploitation of children.
A short argued sentencing hearing was conducted following Gehring's change of plea. A DCI agent testified that his initial investigation revealed at least 2,100 images or videos of child pornography in Gehring's possession, the majority of which involved bondage situations involving children between 2-9 years old. He said a search warrant of Gehring's residence revealed an estimated 3,000 more on his phone.
Most of the images and videos in this case came from Russia, according to Gehring's defense attorney. He said there is a proliferation of child pornography on the internet and no way to prevent images or videos from being transported into Wyoming.
Gehring told Judge Robinson that he understands that what he did is wrong. As much as he feared it, Gehring said he is grateful that he was arrested so that he can seek the help he needs.
"I know you guys see me as a terrible person, but I'm not," Gehring said.
The state argued for a prison sentence of 8-10 years on each count to be served consecutively. Prosecuting attorney Teresa Thybo referred to the thousands of images and videos of child pornography, and said that his crime and prior problems, including trouble with the law did not bode well for Gehring's ability to be successful in the community.
Gehring's lawyer recommended a sentence of 3-5 years on each count to be served concurrently. He said Gehring has never had a problem caring for his own children and there was never a hint of suspicion of abuse towards them. He said no one else was around when Gehring viewed the images. He noted that Gehring has had mental illness since 1991 as well as substance abuse addictions. He said incarceration should serve a purpose, and in this case it should be to get the counseling and therapy that Gehring needs.
THE SENTENCE
Following a break in the hearing, Judge Robinson announced Gehring's sentence. He is set to serve a minimum of 16 years in prison.
Robinson said prison serves four purposes: rehabilitation, punishment, serving as an example, and removing a person from society. Robinson said Gehring clearly needs rehabilitation. She said there appear to be addictions in his life, and his mental health issues need to be addressed.
Although the sentence imposed is not going to be a life sentence, Robinson said it would be lengthy for several reasons. She said the crimes he committed require punishment, an example to others, and removal of Gehring from society.
Mitigating factors include Gehring's family and the fact that there is not an indication that he has victimized a child in person. Aggravating factors include the great volume of images and recordings as well as the type. Robinson called it "incredibly disturbing."
Earlier in the hearing, Gehring said he did not read through the charges against him in the presentence investigation report. Robinson told him that she didn't want to read through the descriptions, either, but that she had to. She said the court had to assume he enjoyed the images and videos at one time because he kept looking at them.
Robinson said she was going to read just one of the counts out loud because Gehring needed to hear it and to show what happened to a single child, one of many.
As she began to read, Gehring bent forward and covered his ears.
"Remove your hands from your ears, Mr. Gehring," the judge ordered.
After reading the description, Judge Robinson said that was just one of "many, many, many victims."
"It is horrifying," the judge said. "I can't imagine the life these children have had to live."
"You have played a hand in that," Robinson told Gehring. "You have victimized these children."
For each of the 22 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, Gehring was sentenced to 8-10 years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary or another correctional institution. Counts 2-22 are to be served consecutive to Count 1 and concurrent with all other counts. Robinson suspended the prison sentence on the final count and ordered Gehring to serve five years of supervised probation once he is released from prison.
The reason for probation is that Robinson is concerned about how Gehring will manage his life once he is released from prison. A probation agent will be able to assist him, she said. Gehring was given credit for 171 days served in presentence confinement and ordered to pay $3,410 in costs and fees.
