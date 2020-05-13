PINEDALE — The Jonah Interagency Office (JIO) and Pinedale Anticline Project Office (PAPO) Boards of Directors will meet via Zoom on May 22.
Both meetings are open to the public. The link to join the meeting is https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_WW0vIVUZRb-mknq417_71Q.
The PAPO Board meeting will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. The JIO Board will meet immediately after the PAPO meeting and is expected to conclude by noon.
Each board will review proposed budgets for 2020 and receive updates on active projects. The PAPO Board will make a decision regarding funding one new 2020 PAPO mitigation project proposal that was submitted in February.
Additional details are available at https://www.blm.gov/wyoming/jio-papo. For more information, contact Kellie Roadifer at 307-367-5309 or kroadife@blm.gov.
