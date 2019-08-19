CHEYENNE — Law enforcement and truck drivers will join forces to host a Truck Convoy for Special Olympics Wyoming on Sept. 14.
It will begin at the Wyoming Department of Transportation parking lot at 5300 Bishop Blvd. in Rock Springs, and will line with trucks as they convoy south to College Drive, looping around down Dell Range Boulevard and back to the WyDOT parking lot to celebrate their support of Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. The public is invited to attend the event at the WyDOT parking lot at 10:30 a.m. or anywhere along the route.
Organizers said this international awareness event is a unique partnership between law enforcement and truckers to raise funds for Special Olympics so athletes can continue to train in year-round sports activities. Officers involved in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics have made the Truck Convoy one of their many annual signature events, according to a press release.
The convoy began in 2005 as part of an international promotion and partnership between law enforcement and the trucking community. More than $50,000 has been raised to support Special Olympics Wyoming.
Trucking companies and drivers can participate in person or virtually by registering prior to or at the event. Visit www.specialolympicswy.org for more information and to download an event registration form. The minimum donation to participate in the Special Olympics convoy is $100 per truck.
ABOUT THE TORCH RUN
The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is the movement's largest grass-roots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle. At its most basic level, the torch run is an actual running event in which officers and athletes run the Flame of Hope to the Special Olympics opening ceremonies. Annually, more than 85,000 volunteer law enforcement officers participate in the torch run throughout 35 nations, 12 Canadian provinces and 50 states, raising more than $50 million for local Special Olympics programs in 2015 and over $500 million since its inception in 1981, according to a press release.
ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS WYOMING
Special Olympics Wyoming is a not-for-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. It offers them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect, according to the the release.
For more information, visit www.specialolympicswy.org, www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsWyoming, www.twitter.com/SpecOlymWY or www.instagram.com/specialolympicswy.
