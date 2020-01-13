PINEDALE — The Jonah Interagency Office (JIO) and Pinedale Anticline Project Office (PAPO) boards of directors are scheduled to meet Jan. 23 in Cheyenne. Both meetings are open to the public and will be in the Trout Room at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Office, 5400 Bishop Blvd.
The PAPO Board meeting will be from 8:30-10 a.m. The JIO Board will meet immediately afterward and is expected to conclude by 11:30 a.m.
Each board will review proposed budgets for 2020 and receive updates on JIO/PAPO website maintenance as well as progress on active projects. The Board will make funding decisions necessary for wildlife monitoring and will discuss the future of both JIO and PAPO, according to a Bureau of Land Management Press Release.
Agendas for the JIO and PAPO Board meetings can be found at www.wy.blm.gov/jio-papo/whatsgoingon.htm. Additional information on the JIO/PAPO is available at www.wy.blm.gov/jio-papo. For more information, please contact Kellie Roadifer at (307) 367-5309 or kroadife@blm.gov.
