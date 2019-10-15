GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics welcomed a new commissioner – Judge Richard L. Lavery of Green River. The Wyoming District Court Judge’s Conference appointed him to fill the unexpired term of Judge Norman Young of Lander, who recently retired.
Judge Lavery’s first term began on June 16. Commissioners may serve only two terms.
The commission is a constitutionally created state agency responsible for reviewing and investigating complaints of violations of Wyoming’s Code of Judicial Conduct by Wyoming judicial officers. It is comprised of six residents appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate, three attorneys appointed by the Wyoming State Bar, two district court judges and one circuit court judge elected by their respective conferences.
For more information, visit http://judicialconduct.wyo.gov.
